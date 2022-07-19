India’s sporting sensation Neeraj Chopra signed by Under Armour

Underdog Athletics, Under Armour’s India distributor and licensee, has signed India’s golden boy, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, as its brand ambassador.

Chopra became the first and only Indian track and field athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympics. Chopra has continued to push himself since then. He recently broke his national record at the Diamond League in Stockholm.

With this collaboration, the brand hopes to establish long-term sustainable growth for Under Armour in India.

On the occasion, Neeraj Chopra expressed his excitement to be a part of the Under Armour family and expressed his desire to inspire young and aspiring athletes.

“I am really excited to represent Under Armour, and hope that together we will be able to inspire millions of aspiring athletes across the country. I believe that the right athletic gear makes a significant difference in an athlete’s performance, and I look forward to using the brand’s innovative products to further improve my fitness and perform better,” Chopra said.

Tushar Goculdas, who launched and led Under Armour in India, founded Underdog Athletics in 2021. The company was appointed as Under Armour’s exclusive distributor and licensee in order to capitalise on the brand’s enormous potential in the Indian market.

Currently, the company operates 28 brand stores in premier malls and high streets in 18 cities across the country.

Tushar Goculdas, Managing Director, Underdog Athletics, said, “Neeraj defines grit, resilience, and determination. He continues to persevere, put in the hard work and consistently improve his performance, truly representing Under Armour’s ‘The Only Way Is Through’ philosophy. We are privileged to partner with Neeraj in our pursuit of building Under Armour as the country’s most loved athletic performance brand.”

(Inputs from IANS)