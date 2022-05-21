India’s Praggnanandhaa stuns World No. 1 Carlsen for second time in 2022

After defeating world champion Magnus Carlsen at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament, Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu recorded his second victory over the Norwegian in 2022.

Praggnanandhaa capitalised on Carlsen’s one-move blunder on Friday, keeping his chances of reaching the knockout stage alive.

After Praggnanandhaa’s 40th move, the 5th-round match at the USD 150,000 online tournament was headed for a dull draw, but in a stunning twist, Carlsen misplayed his knight on his previous move as Indian checked with an attack on his back piece. Carlsen resigned immediately.

Pragg’s victory jolted the young star, who had a mixed day on the first day. Pragg then drew with fellow Indian Pentala Harikrishna before defeating Englishman Gawain Jones to move up to second place on the leaderboard.

Praggnandha increased his point total to 12 with a three-point win, while Carlsen was second on the leaderboard behind China’s Wei Yi on Day 2 of the tournament. The tournament also includes Abhimanyu Mishra, the world’s youngest Grandmaster.

Praggnanandhaa defeated World No. 1 Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament, earlier this year in February.

Despite defeating Carlsen on Friday, Praggnanandhaa, who revealed he was taking school exams while competing, was dissatisfied with his own performance.

“I’m not so thrilled about my game quality. I’m missing some stuff, some tricks, and some tactics so I need to be sharper,” the Indian Grandmaster esd quoted as saying by the organisers.

Carlsen faced another youngster after losing to Pragg: 13-year-old American Abhimanyu Mishra.

Despite Carlsen’s win, there was no indication Mishra was star-struck as he battled hard. The game ended in an unusual position, with the teenager’s rook boxed into a corner and unable to move.

Among the other Indians competing, Harikrishna was seventh with 11 points after two wins, five draws, and one defeat. Vidit Gujarathi finished 13th with eight points from one win, five draws, and two losses.

