With India missing their regular opener Rohit Sharma and experienced batter KL Rahul, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Wednesday said that the new Indian opening pair (Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal) might not be experienced but is capable of stepping up when required.

Notably, Rohit is out of the Test squad against New Zealand due to calf injury whereas Rahul failed to make it to the team. This implies that Mayank, who has played 9 Tests so far, would open with Shaw, who has played just a couple of matches in the red-ball format for India.

“They are missing a couple of guys due to the injury but there are plenty guys who are talented and capable of stepping up when required. They had a good outing in Hamilton. Although, they may be inexperienced but at the same time, they are class players,” Southee told PTI during a brief interaction.

However, it will be a tough challenge for India to face New Zealand in the first Test match at the Basin Reserve which offers cross breeze blowing across the ground.

“Obviously, these are home conditions and it favours us. But there are a number of things that you need to do well in here at the Basin Reserve and India will have to get used to it in the next three days,” said Southee.