Indian Women’s Football Team; 34 players selected for training camp in Bhubaneswar

A 34-member list of probables has been announced for the Senior Indian Women’s Football Team that is set to play in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, later this year.

As per the website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), The Blue Tigresses will begin their camp in Bhubaneswar from July 30 onwards.

India is set to face Japan (October 26), Vietnam (October 29), and hosts Uzbekistan (November 1) in Group C of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers, with the matches slated to be held between October 26 and November 1 at the JAR Stadium and the Bunyodkor Stadium, in Tashkent.

Earlier this year, the Blue Tigresses secured qualification for Round 2 of the Olympic Qualifiers by defeating the Kyrgyz Republic (5-0 and 4-0).

Goalkeepers selected for the training camp are, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, and Shreya Hooda.

The defenders who will feature in the training camp are Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Sanju, Ritu Rani, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Michel Margaret Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna, Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Shilky Devi, Jabamani Tudu.

Midfielders: Priyanka Devi, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Asem Roja Devi, Karthika Angamuthu.

Forwards: Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha Kalyan, Apurna Narzary, Neha, Sumati Kumari, Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Ngangom Bala Devi.

Coaching Staff: Thomas Dennerby (Head Coach), Anthony Samson Andrews (Coach), Maymol Rocky (Assistant Coach), Ronibala Chanu (Goalkeeping Coach)