Indian women start Uber Cup campaign with 4-1 win over Canada

Asian champions India commenced their Uber Cup Badminton campaign with a dominating 4-1 win over Canada in the Group A encounter at Chengdu, China on Saturday.

In the absence of top singles and doubles players, the new look young side led by Ashmita Chaliha lived up to the expectations of giving India a winning start and the left-handed shuttler showed her mettle.

The world no 53 upset Canada’s Michelle Li, ranked 28 places above her, 26-24, 24-22 in a 42-minute clash that saw the Indian save a total of six game points across the two games.

The doubles combination of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra then India’s lead with a 21-12, 21-10 win over Catherine Choi and Jeslyn Chow.

Isharani Baruah put the result beyond doubt as she packed off Wen Yu Zhang 21-13, 21-12 in just 29 minutes to make it unassailable 3-0 lead

Canada scored their first point when Jackie Dent and Crystal Lai defeated Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker 21-19, 21-15 in the second doubles rubber.

India’s star in the successful Asian Team Championship campaign, Anmol Kharab then wrapped up the tie with a 21-15, 21-11 win over Eliana Zhang.