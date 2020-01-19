In the third and final ODI against Australia, the Indian national team has taken the field donning a black armband as a mark of respect on passing away former Indian Test cricketer Rameshchandra Gangaram ‘Bapu’ Nadkarni.

Notably, Nadkarni breathed his last aged 86 on Friday. The former Test cricketer, who is best known in the International cricketing circuit for his scarcely believable record of bowling 21 maiden overs in a row, is survived by his wife and couple of daughters.

A left-handed batsman and slow-left arm orthodox bowler, Nadkarni, represented the team in 41 Tests between 1955 and 1968. He scored 1,414 runs and picked up 88 wickets in his career.

He made his debut against New Zealand and then also played his final Test against the same opposition, 13 years later.

As far as the Indian team is concerned, Virat Kohli and his men would look to win the match and clinch the series to pay a fitting tribute to Bapu Nadkarni, one of the finest servants of Indian cricket.