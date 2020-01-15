Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who won ICC’s 2019 Spirit of the Cricket award, said that the favourite moment in his career will always be the day when he was first picked up for team India back in 2008.

The 31-year-old cricketer is currently the number one batsman in Test and One Day International (ODI) cricket and has already immortalised his name as a legend of the game.

“…for me, the moment that will always be very dear to me or special is the day that I got selected in the Indian team. I was at home with my mother, watching news, I was getting no information from anywhere and as my name flashed I had no idea what to do,” Kohli was quoted as saying by PTI.

“I went berserk, there was no synchronisation. I didn’t know whether to sit, stand, run or jump…I think that is one moment that I would multiply eight times any day and replay it,” he added while speaking at a promotional event in Mumbai.

Kohli was shot into the limelight after he led the Under-19 team to a memorable World Cup victory in 2008 and his call up to the national team was always in the reckoning.

On Wednesday, Kohli won the Spirit of the Cricket award for his gesture during the ICC World Cup last year in the league match between India and Austalia.

During the match between India and Australia on June 9 at The Oval, a section of the Indian crowd was giving an unsympathetic reception to Steve Smith, when he was fielding near the boundary line.

Kohli, who was batting at that time, took notice of the ongoing incident near the ropes. Taken aback by the fans’ reaction, he gestured towards the Indian supporters as he insisted them to appreciate and cheer Smith instead of booing him.

ICC also named Kohli as the captain of ICC’s Test and One Day International (ODI) Teams of the Year.