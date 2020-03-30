The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) along with the National Sports Federation (NSF) have welcomed the new dates of the Tokyo Olympics which will now happen in 2021.

The Games were earlier scheduled to be held between 24 July and 9 August 2020 but were forced to be postponed to 2021, keeping in mind the health threat posed by the outbreak of the dreaded COVID-19. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Monday that the tournament will now be held between 23 July and 8 August 2021.

“Indian Olympic Association along with the National Sports Federations welcome and support the new dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which will be held from 23 July to 8 August, 2021,” IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the IOC has stated that all qualification events stand cancelled as of now until there is an absolute guaranty that all athletes would get fair time for preparation and there are equal opportunities for participation.