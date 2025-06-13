Indian hockey teams gearing up for FIH Pro League matches

The Indian women’s hockey team is gearing up for the second and final leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 (Women), where they will take on Australia, Argentina, Belgium and China in the European phase of the tournament.

Currently placed sixth on the standings with nine points, India will begin their campaign at London’s Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre with back-to-back matches against Australia on June 14 and 15, followed by clashes against Argentina on June 17 and 18.

Talking about the upcoming matches, Indian team captain Salima Tete said, “Our aim is to play well and defeat the teams that are ranked above us in this leg of the FIH Pro League. To prepare for our matches, we have been recording our performances and reviewing them so we can not only improve upon our weaknesses but also know where we are doing well to continue upon those areas during our matches.”

After their London matches, the Indian team will head to Antwerp to face Belgium on June 21 and 22, followed by their final two FIH Pro League (Women) matches against China in Berlin on June 28 and 29.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s team will face Australia in Antwerp on June 14 and 15. Ranked fifth with 15 points, the team is looking to bounce back against Australia and gain crucial points to stay in contention for the top three positions.

Emphasising the importance of winning against Australia, Indian men’s team captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “A win against Australia will be very critical for us, as it will not only help us gain crucial points but also give the team a winning momentum. We’ve had a few close games in the last four matches, and while we have been on the losing end, we want to change that and get some wins under our belts.”