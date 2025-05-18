Indian Grand Prix: Animesh Kujur excels in 100m, 200m sprints in second leg

Odisha’s promising sprinter Animesh Kujur stamped his authority in the men’s 100m and 200m events at the Indian Grand Prix 2 at LNCPE Campus in Trivandrum on Saturday. The 21-year-old national record-holder in the men’s 200m emerged fastest runner of the one-day event. He won the short dash in 10.31 seconds and the 200m in 20.55 seconds.

Animesh, who broke the national record in men’s 200m with a time of 20.40s at the Federation Cup last month, was followed by Vishal TK (21.06s) and Ragul Kumar G (21.10s).

Advertisement

His season and personal best in the 100m dash is 10.27 seconds. His national record and season best in 200m is 20.40 seconds, which was clocked in April in Kochi. Lalu Prasad Bhoi (10.565s) and Dondapati Mrutyam Ja (10.569) followed Animesh to the podium.

Advertisement

Olympians Vithya Ramraj and Rajesh Ramesh won the women’s 400m hurdles and men’s 400m races, respectively.

Vithya Ramraj, who equalled PT Usha’s national record of 55.42s in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Asian Games in 2023, won the event in 57.45s. She finished second over the 200m distance in 23.72s behind Sneha K, who won it in 23.59s. Vithya Ramraj is also part of the Indian squad for the Asian Championships.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Ramesh, part of the Indian quartet that clocked the 4x400m relay national record at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, won the 400m run in 45.77s ahead of Jay Kumar (46.53s) and Rince Joseph (46.72s). Jay Kumar and Rince Joseph were part of the Indian team at the World Athletics Relays 2025. Two-time Olympian Subha Venkatesan won the women’s 400m

Results

Men

100m (Race A): Animesh Kujur (Odisha) 10.31 seconds, Lalu Prasad Bhoi (Odisha) 10.57 seconds, Dondapati M (Odisha) 10.57 seconds.

100m (Race B): Mohammed H (Kerala) 10.83 seconds, Dhanush K (Karnataka) 10.90 seconds, Dheeraj K (Army) 10.98 seconds.

100m (Race C) Abhinash Sahu (Odisha) 10.74 seconds, Aryan Manoj (Karnataka) 10.79 seconds, Ajin R (Kerala) 10.83 seconds.

200m (Race D): Animesh Kujur (Odisha) 20.55 seconds, Vishal TK (NCOE Trivandrum) 21.06 seconds, Ragul Kumar G (Tamil Nadu) 21.10 seconds.

200m (Race C): Lalu Prasad Bhoi (Odisha) 21.23 seconds, Dharmveer Choudhary (NOCE Trivandrum) 21.32 seconds, Mohit Kumar (NOCE Trivandrum) 21.41 seconds.

200m (Race B): Abhay Singh (Madhya Pradesh) 21.43 seconds, Sam Vasanth S (Tamil Nadu) 21.73 seconds, Aryan Jagdish K (Maharashtra) 21.80 seconds.

200m (Race A): Varun (Tamil Nadu) 21.51 seconds, Abhinash Sahu (Odisha) 21.88 seconds, Astik Pradhan (Odisha) 21.92 seconds.

400m (Race A) Navpreet Singh (Delhi) 48.69 seconds, Sajjan Mishra (Army) 49.02 seconds, Nikhil S (Karnataka) 49.71 seconds.

400m (Race B) Harsh Kumar (Haryana) 47.41 seconds, Sharon A (Delhi) 48.28 seconds, Amit Kumar (Haryana) 48.57 seconds.

400m (Race C): Suraj A (Tamil Nadu) 47.00 seconds, Rihan CH (NCOE Trivandrum) 47.22 seconds, Rashid (Madhya Pradesh) 47.35 seconds.

400m (Race D): Rajesh Ramesh (Tamil Nadu) 45.77 seconds, Jay Kumar (NCOE Trivandrum) 46.53 seconds, Rince Joseph (Kerala) 46.72 seconds.

800m: Satyam Chauhan (Army) 1:51.87, Harshdeep Singh (Army) 1:52.20, Dayanidhi Munda (Odisha) 1:52.80.

400m hurdles; Subhas Das (JSW) 50.61 seconds, Natarajan K (NCOE Trivandrum) 51.51 seconds, Akhil Babu A (Kerala) 56.99 seconds.

Triple jump: Vimal Mukesh (Navy) 15.83m, Boby Sahu (Police) 15.56m, Naveen KP (NOCE Trivandrum) 15.44m.

Women

100m (Race A): Shatakshi Rai (Bihar) 11.91 seconds, Keerthana S (Karnataka) 12.07 seconds, Priya Chauhan (Delhi) 12.29 seconds.

100m (Race B) Abinaya Rajarajan (NCOE Trivandrum) 11.55 seconds, Sneha SS (Karnataka) 11.60 seconds, Nithya Gandhe (Telangana) 11.61 seconds.

200m (Race A): Sonia Baishya (Reliance) 24.52 seconds, Swathi Rongali (Andhra Pradesh) 24.66 seconds, Gowrinandana (NCOE Trivandrum) 24.67 seconds.

200m (Race B) Sneha K (Kerala) 23.59 seconds, Vithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) 23.72 seconds, Angel Silvia M (NCOE Bengaluru) 23.87 seconds.

400m (Race A) Gowrinandana (NCOE Trivandrum) 54.34 seconds, Kunja Rajitha (Andhra Pradesh) 55.03 seconds, Pavithra P (Tamil Nadu) 55.21 seconds.

400m (Race B): Subha Venkatesan (Tamil Nadu) 53.57 seconds, Jisna Mathew (Kerala) 53.78 seconds, Sonia Baishya (Reliance) 54.22 seconds.

800m: Laxmipriya A Kisan (Odisha) 2:09.10, Vijaya Kumari GK (Karnataka) 2:09.58, Priscilla Daniel (NCOE Trivandrum) 2:12.94.

100m hurdles: Nithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) 13.27 seconds, Pragyan Prasanti S (Odisha) 13.27 seconds, Sabita Toppo (Odisha) 14.20 seconds.

400m hurdles: Vithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) 57.45 seconds, Anu R (Kerala) 58.41 seconds, Deekshita R (Karnataka) 1:00.50

Long jump: Mubassina Mohammed (Lakshadweep) 6.17m, Lakshanya AS (NCOE Bengaluru) 5.75m.

Javelin throw: Runjun Pegu (Assam) 42.96m, Pooja (Haryana) 41.47m.