Indian cricket team management in Australia has apparently alleged that fast bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the ongoing third Test.

A report carried by Australian newspaper, the Daily Telegraph, stated, “It’s understood Indian officials say the pair have been abused by members of the public for the past two days, and believe the abuse has been racist in nature… amid suggestions a crowd member at the Randwick end of the ground abused Siraj who was fielding at fine leg at the time.”

“In another instance while the match was still continuing, Indian staff walked around behind where Bumrah was standing in the outfield and spoke to the star quick,” the report added.

Reportedly, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the stadium security officials at the SCG were made aware of the development by the Indiam management after the third day’s play on Saturday. The officials were also involved in a long discussion with Bumrah and Siraj.

Stand-in India skipper Ajinkya Rahane is also believed to have conveyed his views about the entire incident to the SCG security officials.

India had previously been involved in a racism controversy on their tour of Australia in 2008 although in that case, Andrew Symonds had alleged that Harbhajan Singh had called him a monkey which the Indian player and the team denied.

Meanwhile, Australia on Saturday took charge of the third Test as they ended the third day’s play at a score of 103/2, extending the lead to 197 runs.

Earlier on the day, Australia had bundled India for 244 runs in the first innings to take a 94-run lead.