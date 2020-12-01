Shreyas Iyer has said that the Indian bowlers failed to adjust with the 50-overs format right after playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE, admitting that the workload on them has been immense.

India lost the first two ODI matches by 66 and 51 runs respectively to allow Australia to win the three-match series. The third match at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday will more be a dead but will provide India a chance to restore pride and gain momentum ahead of the T20I and Tets series.

“I am sure that it is just the transition phase from T20s to ODIs. It is really difficult especially for the bowlers to come in and bowl 10 overs on the trot and also field for 50 overs. So it is not at all easy from their point of view,” said Iyer on Tuesday.

In the first match, Australia posted 374/6 and then restricted India to 308/8. In the second ODI, the hosts came out with an even better performance as they set a 390-run target for the Men in Blue. The visitors, in reply, could manage 338/9 in their stipulated quota of 50 overs.

“…In both the innings of the last two matches, the score has gone over 300. The batsmen are doing really amazing, but the bowlers are definitely facing issues with the ball,” he said.

Iyer said that the workload on the bowlers has been huge after taking part in a number of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

“To be honest I really don’t know what the talk has been going on but if you see the amount of workload they have gone through in the IPL, playing continuous 14 games, after that coming here, staying in the quarantine (that) definitely plays in your mind. It plays with every individual. Not just the bowlers,” said the 25-year-old.

“I am sure they are world class bowlers and with the mindset they have, they will definitely come back strongly in the next game. I believe in them and coaches working with them, yes I wouldn’t like blame them for any other reason but I am happy with the work ethics they have shown at the practice,” he added.

Iyer further said the bowlers are working on routines and expressed confidence that they will return to form in the upcoming matches.

“Definitely, we are working on routines and processes which haven’t gone well for us in the last few games. You see there are many more matches ahead, so I am sure they will come back stronger and with a positive frame of mind,” he added.

With agency inputs