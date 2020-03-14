Shikha Pandey, who was India’s second-leading wicket-taker in the recently-concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, was recently felicitated by the Indian Air Force.

Sqn Ldr Shikha Pandey, a member of Indian Women’s Cricket Team, was felicitated by Air Mshl MSG Menon, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration, for her outstanding performance in the ICC T20 World Cup held at Australia this year. #IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/scJMRoJM7I — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 14, 2020

The 30-year-old fast bowler holds the post of a Squadron Leader in the Indian Air Force and was honoured by Air Marshal MSG Menon, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration for her stellar performance in the World Cup.

Shikha was a standout performer for the Indian team and took seven wickets in five matches. But she failed to create an impact in the final as Australia hammered Indian bowlers all around the park to post a mammoth total of 184 runs.

Eventually, Australia won the final at the iconic MCG by a hefty margin of 85 runs after bundling India for a paltry score of 99 runs.

However, despite the defeat in the final Shikha had shown faith in the Indian team and said she was proud to be a member of it.

Taking to her official Twitter timeline, Shikha wrote, “It has been a real privilege to have represented my country in T20 WorldCup and to have played in front of a packed MCG. Congratulations to Australia for their win. So proud of this Indian team. Met some incredible people and made some amazing memories.”