India women beat West Indies by 61 runs in the fifth and final T20I to sweep the five-match series 5-0 on Wednesday.

After the Women in Blue registered 134 runs on the board, it was the Indian spinners’ show that restricted the Carribeans to 73 for 7 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs. Off-spinner Anuja Patil was the pick of the Indian bowlers as she picked two wickets by conceding just three runs in her three overs. The other two spinners, Radha and Poonam Yadav, also scalped a wicket each and never allowed the Windies batters to get any sort of momentum during their chase.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana opted to bat after winning the toss at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. However, the guests didn’t have a great start as both openers — Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana – went back to the pavilion after scoring just 9 and 7, respectively.

After this, Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy stitched a 117-run stand for the third wicket to help India reach a competitive total. Rodrigues scored 50 runs before gifting away her wicket to Aaliyah Alleyne in the penultimate delivery of the innings. Meanwhile, Krishnamurthy played an unbeaten knock of 57. Her 48-ball innings was studded with four boundaries.

Like India, Windies too didn’t start their innings well as they lost early wickets and a slow run-rate ensured that the hosts got choked well short of the target.

Kyshona Knight, who scored 22 off 39 balls, was the top-scorer for the West Indies side.

It is to note that before the T20I series, India had also won the three-match ODI rubber 2-1.

Brief scores: India women 134 for 3 (Veda Krishnamurthy 57*, Jemimah Rodrigues 50; Hayley Matthews 1 for 23) beat West Indies women 73 for 7(Kyshona Knight 22, Shemaine Campbelle 19; Anuja Patil 2 for 3) by 61 runs.