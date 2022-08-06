India weightlifting contingent reaches home: CWG22

The Indian weightlifting crew, which set up a noteworthy show in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, was congratulated on landing in Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar, Punjab on Saturday.

The weightlifters and mentors were given a warm greeting by district administration authorities at the airport terminal. In the 2022 Commonwealth Games, India won 10 medals in weightlifting, containing three gold, three silver and four bronze awards.

The rich haul meant that India topped the weightlifting medal tally for a second successive edition in the multi-nation games, winning one medal more than their overall haul in the 2018 edition at Gold Coast, Australia.

This implied that India topped the weightlifting medal count, for a second successive edition in the multi-nation games, winning one medal more than their overall hall in the 2018 CWG edition at Gold Coast, Australia.

In 2018 CWG, India secured five gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won the gold in ladies’ 49kg category with an overall record of 201 kg. Youngster Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men’s 67kg) and Achinta Sheuli (men’s 73kg) won gold with overall record lift of 300 kg and 313kg respectively.

Sanket Sargar (men’s 55kg), Vikas Thakur (men’s 96kg) and Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam (ladies’ 55kg) clinched silver while Gururaja Poojary (men’s 61kg), Lovepreet Singh (men’s 109kg), Gurdeep Singh (men’s 109+kg) and Harjinder Kaur (ladies’ 71kg) secured bronze medals.

(inputs from IANS)