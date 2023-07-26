India vs Pakistan World Cup match likely to be rescheduled

The ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan is likely to be rescheduled and advanced by a day to October 14, BCCI sources said.

They said that security agencies have advised the BCCI to reschedule the match to October 14 as October 15 is the first day of ‘Navratri’. The schedule for ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup was released last month by International Cricket Council (ICC).

The clash between traditional rivals India and Pakistan has been scheduled for October 15 at . Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“Security agencies have advised BCCI to reschedule the match date to October 14 from October 15,” a BCCI source said.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has called a meeting on July 27 which will have members from hosting venues and decision to reschedule the date of the match is likely to be taken, sources said.