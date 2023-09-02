India vs Pakistan: Skies clear in Pallekele, Toss expected on time

Ahead of the much-awaited encounter between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023, there is a positive update for the fans who are excited to witness the biggest clash at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

According to weather.com at 9:09 AM IST, there are fewer changes of rain on Saturday, however, the weather will be cloudy but there is no sign of rainfall. The sky is predicted to be 64 per cent covered with clouds but there is only a 15-19 per cent forecast predicted of a drizzle.

The local fan at Pallekele also said that the weather is clear and he is excited to watch India win.

“Weather is very good, weather is clear and there is 99% chance of India winning the game. We hope to see the match,” said a local resident to ANI.

The men in Blue will take on Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in their Asia Cup 2023 opener on Saturday.

Before the match, India captain Rohit Sharma interacted with the media on Friday where he didn’t shy away from accepting that he was playing “high-risk cricket” in the past and that he needs to bring the “right” balance to his game in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Rohit stated that he must bring balance to his game and carefully assess the circumstances before taking risks because the team requires him to play extended innings.

“I have played a lot of cricket so it’s important to use that experience. Will do what the team requires from me. In the past two years, I have played a different brand of cricket – it was a high-risk cricket when it comes to batting. I need to bring the right balance to my game – when it comes to taking risks,” Rohit said in a pre-match press conference.

On the eve of the clash between the Asian Giants, Babar talked about the relationship and the influence Virat has had since the moment he met him.

“The debate that has been going on should be left to them. I don’t want to comment on it. Everybody has their point of view. There should be mutual respect. I have been taught that we should respect our seniors. I have learned a lot from him. I have said in a lot of interviews that in 2019 I talked to him and he helped me a lot. He has been helpful,” Babar said in the pre-match conference.