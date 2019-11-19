After a second consecutive draw, thanks to late equalisers against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, India will take on Oman at Muscat and will try and keep their faint hopes of qualification of Round 3 of the AFC’s World Cup qualifiers alive.

India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Match Details

Date: November 19, 2019

Time: 8:30 pm (IST)

Venue: Al-Seeb Stadium, Muscat, Oman

India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Match preview

The Indian team were staring at a defeat against Afghanistan in Dushanbe but Seiminlen Doungel somehow helped them escape with a late goal and levelled the score.

On the other hand, Oman are in a very strong position in the group. Erwin Koeman managed side have only been defeated against Qatar and have been at their ruthless best lately, having embarrassed Bangladesh 4-1 at the Al-Seeb Stadium where they will host India on Tuesday.

Oman had emerged as the winner in the reverse fixture with Al Mandhar Al Alawi netting a couple of goals in the last ten minutes after Indian captain Sunil Chhetri had given India the lead.

Igor Stimac has plenty of unanswered questions ahead of him especially with his team struggling to find the net from open play. In the qualifier so far, India has not yet scored a goal from open play and against a higher-ranked opponent like Oman, they would need to score a goal from open play if they want to challenge them.

India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Team News

Anas Edathodika may return for this game after leaving the camp owing to personal reasons. There are no injury concerns as far as India is concerned and the team will be chosen based on tactical standpoints which Stimac deems fit against Oman.

Oman too is expected to come out with their best possible XI against India.

Oman v India, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Probable Starting XI

Oman: Al-Rushaidi Mohammed Al-Musalami, Ali Al-Busaidi, Saad Al-Mukhaini, Abdulaziz Al Ghailani, Salaah Al-Yahyaei, Al Mandhar Al Alawi, Ahmed Mubarak Al-Mahaijri, Raed Ibrahim Saleh, Harib Al-Saadi, Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Desai, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

Oman v India, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Head to Head

India: 1

Oman: 5

Draws: 2