India have reduced Bangladesh to 63 for 3 by lunch in Day 1 of the first Test match between the two sides at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

On Thursday, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and opted to bat first on a track which was having a bit of grass. The decision soon turned out to be a wrong one as Bangladesh lost early wickets and were 31 for 3 at one point. However, Haque (22*) along with wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (14*) added another 32 runs and ensured that the Bangla Tigers don’t suffer any further damage by lunch.

For India, the trio of Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami didn’t let the visitors settle by claiming the wickets of Imrul Kayes (6), Shadman Islam (6) and Mohammad Mithun (13), respectively.

India would have had more wickets in their kitty, had they converted some opportunities. However, the hosts will be happy with their performance and will be looking to break the ongoing partnership between the Haque and Rahim.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma