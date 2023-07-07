India trounces Bangladesh 5-0 at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

India commenced its campaign with a facile 5-0 over Bangladesh at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Friday.

Mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika set the tone for India as they defeated Bangladesh’s Nazmul Islam and Smrity Rajbongshi re of 21-12, 21-10.

In the girls’ singles match, Tara Shah completely outclassed her opponent Smrity Rajbongshi 21-2, 21-7.

In the boys’ singles category, Ayush Shetty displayed his skillset and prowess to rout Sifat Ullah 21-5, 21-9 in just 21 minutes.

The boys’ doubles duo of Nicholas and Tushar also won their match comfortably as they got the better of Nazmul Islam and Sifat Ullah with a scoreline of 21-13, 21-12.

The girls’ doubles pair of Taneesha, Karnika showcased excellent teamwork and synchronization against Jesmin Kona and Mathena Biswas enroute their 21-8, 21-15 win in 19 minutes.

India will face Hong Kong China and Malaysia on Saturday.