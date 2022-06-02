India to tour West Indies for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is in July-August 2022

Between July 22 and August 7, the Indian men’s cricket team will face the West Indies in three one-day internationals (ODIs) and five Twenty20 internationals (T20Is).

The ODI series will be played first, followed by three T20Is in Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts and Nevis, with the final two T20Is scheduled for Lauderhill, Florida in the United States.

The three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) will be played on July 22, 24, and 27 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, the broadcaster of the series announced late on Wednesday on behalf of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The teams will then travel to Port of Spain’s Brian Lara Stadium for the first T20 on July 29, followed by two games at St Kitt’s Warner Park on August 1 and 2. The final two games will be held on August 6 and 7 at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, to cater to the Indian diaspora’s craze for the game in the United States.

The entire series will be live-streamed exclusively on FanCode, and fans will be able to watch the action in real time via the FanCode app (Android, iOS, TV).

The series will be played during India’s Prime Time, with ODIs beginning at 7 p.m. and T20Is beginning at 8 p.m. IST.

“We have a young team that is eager to restore the brand of cricket the West Indies team is known for playing. As I take charge of this team, our ambition is to always be competitive, as we look to use this series to fine-tune our preparations for the upcoming T20 and 50 Over World Cups,” West Indies captain, Nicholas Pooran was quoted as saying about the upcoming series.

Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies, commented on the tour and the broadcast deal: “Our four-year agreement with FanCode has brought Indian cricket fans closer to CWI’s live properties across multiple formats, including top cricketing nations such as South Africa, Pakistan, Australia, and England.”

“FanCode has become the go-to platform for Indian cricket fans to consume the game in a digital-first manner, redefining the sports viewing experience.”

In addition to India, Bangladesh and New Zealand are scheduled to visit the West Indies in the coming months. While Bangladesh will play two Tests, three T20Is, and three ODIs between June 16 and July 16, New Zealand will face Bangladesh in a white-ball series consisting of three T20Is and three ODIs.

(Inputs from IANS)