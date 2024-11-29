India team unlikely to travel to Pakistan for ICC Trophy

The Indian Cricket team is “unlikely” to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year due to ‘security concerns’, the Ministry of External Affairs suggested on Friday.

”The BCCI has issued a statement…so I would refer you to that statement. They have said that there are security concerns there and, therefore, it is unlikely that the team will be going there,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing in response to questions.

Due to strained political relations between the two nations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches. After that, India and Pakistan have primarily faced each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

India has firmly held its stance of not travelling to Pakistan. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has consistently emphasised that the board will strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Indian government.