Four-time champions India will be led by Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg while wicketkeeper Dhruv Chand Jurel will be his deputy in the U-19 World Cup next year.

On Monday, the All-India Junior Selection Committee announced a 15-member squad for the 13th edition of the mega event which is slated to be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 7.

India, who are the tournament’s most successful team, have also given a chance to Mumbai’s 17-year old opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who, in October, achieved the feat of being the youngest to score a List-A double hundred.

Meanwhile, Mumbaikar Divyansh Saxena, Uttarakhand’s Shashwat Rawat and Hyderabad’s Tilak Varma are the rising talents, who will take the responsibility of Indian batting.

Four-time winner India announce U19 Cricket World Cup squad. Priyam Garg to lead the side. pic.twitter.com/VEIPxe2a2n — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2019

A total of 16 teams, who have been drawn in groups of 4, will be in contention for the coveted trophy. India will have to play alongside Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Group A.

Ahead of the World Cup, the Indian boys will travel to South Africa for three one-day matches against South Africa U19 followed by a Quadrangular Series featuring South Africa U19, India U19, Zimbabwe U19 and New Zealand U19.

Notably, India are the defending champions of the U-19 World Cup as the Men in Blue won the tournament in 2018 under the leadership of Prithvi Shaw and coaching of the then U-19 coach Rahul Dravid.

Apart from this, India have bagged the title in year 2000, 2008 and 2012.

Here is the India squad for U-19 World Cup 2020:

Priyam Garg (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.