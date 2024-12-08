India slip to 3rd in WTC25 standings after Adelaide loss

India’s hopes of making it to a third consecutive ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final have taken a massive hit after suffering a 10-wicket humiliation against Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Meanwhile, the comprehensive 10-wicket victory in the Pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, propelled Australia to the top of the WTC table, with South Africa sandwiched in the second position.

The heavy defeat in Adelaide means India’s percentage points slipped from 61.11 to 57.29 while Australia boosted their percentage points from 57.69 to 60.71. The Proteas boast of 59.26 percentage points after 5 wins in 9 Tests.

India cannot afford another loss in their remaining three games to reach the WTC final on their own terms. With three wins in Australia, India can, at best, finish with 146 points and a points PCT of 64.03.

If India beat Australia 3-2 in series – the case where India win 2 of their next three matches and lose one more, they will finish with 134 points and a PCT of 58.77.

India and Australia will next play the third Test in Brisbane (Gabba) from December 14 to 18.