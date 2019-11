India reached 289 for four against Bangladesh at lunch on the second day of their maiden Day-Night Test at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday.

Skipper Virat Kohli (130) and Ravindra Jadeja (12) were at the crease during the break with India leading by 183 runs.

Brief Score:

Bangladesh 1st innings: 106 all out

India 1st Innings: 289 for 4 in 76 overs (Virat Kohli 130 batting; Ebadat Hossain 2/77).