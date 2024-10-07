India pacer Arundhati Reddy reprimanded for breach

Indian women’s team pacer Arundhati Reddy has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the women’s T20 World Cup Group A match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. She was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Reddy’s disciplinary record, for which it was the first offence in a 24-month period.The incident occurred in the 20th over of Pakistan’s innings, when Reddy, after dismissing all-rounder Nida Dar, gestured in the direction of the pavilion. Reddy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandre Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbag, third umpire Jacquline Williams and fourth umpire Claire Polosak levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

