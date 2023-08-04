India Open International Karate Championship rang its bell today in Delhi.

Sports have always been one of the most enlightening ways in a sportsman or a woman’s life which carve an individual’s future perspective and point of view. Sport can be of many types but the main aim lies in the mind of the player and its approach towards the game. One such sport which generally lies in the combat category, is Karate. The game in itself is a much underrated one and that is one of the main reasons which has led the Indian Karate Federation, to organise the India Open International Karate Championship which is going to be organised on the 4th, 5th and 6th of August at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

Each state of the nation has participated in this tournament bearing their players and staff’s expenses on their own and have carried huge dreams along with their luggage, which mostly co-relate with each other, of achieving a medal at the national level so that they can open further doors for karate and the state government could also cherish on each player’s achievement, which currently is a bit low.

During conversations with coaches and players from different states participating in the competition, Statesman got to know about the impressive accomplishments and hard work of the athletes in this combat sport over the past few years. Karnataka shared that they had learned karate from Japanese professionals during a tour to Japan for the World Championships in 2019, and had won two bronze and one silver at the Asia-Pacific Championships representing the nation in 2018. However, the state has not given much importance to the sport yet.

The competition was not only participated in by Indian states but also carried significant weight for various countries like Nepal, who brought exceptional talents across borders to promote the sport in their land.

Advertisement

The opening ceremony was inaugurated by Mr Kuldeep Wasni (Delhi Olympic President), Mr Kuldeep Vats (President), and Mr Sanjeev Jangra (General Secretary) lighting the lamp, followed by a march past of every state with a poster bearer representing the state. The event began with the singing of the national anthem, after which the competition began. The three days were divided based on age groups, with the first day including groups under the age of 13 years presenting their techniques and formations in front of the jury. The jury pointed them out based on their overall techniques out of 20, with each judge carrying a point of five.

The competition will follow a system based on various sub-groups due to a large number of candidates and systems. The first day focused on the sub-junior category, which focused on age groups up to 13 years. After the first day, the second day will focus on the junior and cadet groups of 16-17 and 14-15 age groups. The last day will majorly focus on the senior group, which ranges from 18 years and above. The first, second, and third positions in each group will be awarded trophies, karate kits, medals, and a T-shirt, serving as a memento and motivation for karate individuals to set their name in world karate events someday.