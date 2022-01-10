India Open badminton draws for Srikanth and Sindhu

The top seed Kidambi Srikanth of India was drawn against reigning World Champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the semi-finals of the India Open 2022 badminton championship on Monday.

As for the women’s singles, top seed PV Sindhu and two-time Olympian Busanan Ongbamrungphan start as favorites with Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min, Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan, and India’s Saina Nehwal as the other contenders. Against Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, a 24-year-old semifinalist at Polish Open 2021, Sindhu will open her campaign on Tuesday.

Srikanth, the silver medalist from last year’s World Championships, is in the same draw as World Champion Loh Kean Yew. Srikanth will begin his campaign against his compatriot Siril Verma in the first round and face Danish opponent Kim Bruun in the second round if the Dane defeats Shubhankar Dey. Should the draw go according to plan, the 28-year-old Hyderabadi faces compatriot and sixth seed Sameer Verma upfront in the quarter-finals?