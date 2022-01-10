India Open badminton draws for Srikanth and Sindhu

As for the women’s singles, top seed PV Sindhu and two-time Olympian Busanan Ongbamrungphan start as favorites with Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min, Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan, and India’s Saina Nehwal as the other contenders. Against Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, a 24-year-old semifinalist at Polish Open 2021, Sindhu will open her campaign on Tuesday.
Srikanth, the silver medalist from last year’s World Championships, is in the same draw as World Champion Loh Kean Yew. Srikanth will begin his campaign against his compatriot Siril Verma in the first round and face Danish opponent Kim Bruun in the second round if the Dane defeats Shubhankar Dey. Should the draw go according to plan, the 28-year-old Hyderabadi faces compatriot and sixth seed Sameer Verma upfront in the quarter-finals?
Lakshya Sen’s bottom half is dominated by Indonesian seventh seed Tommy Sugiarto and his compatriot, eighth seed H.S Prannoy, as they compete to beat the top eight seeds. Second seed B Sai Praneeth must withdraw after testing Covid positive before leaving for New Delhi. If things go as per the draw, Lakshya will face Prannoy in the quarter-finals and will face Sugiarto in the final.
In the quarterfinals, Sindhu will play Russian fifth seed Evgeniya Kosetskaya, followed by third seed Yeo Jia Min.
If things go according to seedings, former champion Saina Nehwal will play Tereza Svabikova of the Czech Republic in the first round and be matched up with Thailand’s second seed in the second round.
Manu Atri tested positive in a urine test conducted before the Indian duo left their training base, and they withdrew from the men’s doubles draw. Sumeeth Reddy had tested negative before they left.