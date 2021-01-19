India on Tuesday scaled up to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings after their historic 2-1 series win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India, with 71.7 percentage points won — the factor that determines the final placings rather than total points won following a change to the points system owing to the Covid-19 disruption — sit at the top spot in the WTC table while New Zealand, holding the second spot, has 70.0 percentage points. Sitting at the third spot is Australia with 69.2 percentage points.

“India on top. After the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings. Australia slip to No.3,” ICC tweeted.

Thanks to the win at The Gabba in the fourth and final Test of the series, India now need to win the upcoming four-match Tets series against England 2-0 at home to reach the final of the World Test Championship. The final is currently slated to be played in June at the iconic Lord’s stadium.

India on Tuesday became the first team to conquer The Gabba in 33 years as they beat Australia by three wickets in the final Test and won the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1.

Chasing 328, India achieved the target with three overs remaining on Day 5. Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant shone with the bat for visitors on the weary Brisbane wicket against the star-studded Australian bowling attack.

If Pant ensured India’s completion of the chase by remaining unbeaten on 89, opener Gill’s innings of 91 was the kickstart India needed.

Pujara with his marathon 211-ball knock of 56 runs was the steadying force that held India’s fort from end, eventually guiding the tourists towards history.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led team were comfortably placed after the second session of final day at 183/3, requiring another 145 runs in 37 overs from the post-Tea period.