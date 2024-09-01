India make bright start at World Deaf Shooting C’ship

The 16-member Indian Deaf Shooting team made a bright start to the 2nd World Deaf Shooting Championship 2024 being held at Hanover, Germany, winning one gold, two silver and a bronze medal on day one of competitions.

Anuya Prasad won gold in the women’s 10m air pistol, while India also had a double podium finish in the men’s 10m air pistol, with Abhinav Deshwal winning silver and Shubham Vashist winning bronze.

Abhinav and Shubham also teamed up with Chetan Sakpal to clinch the team silver in the event.

The championship goes on till September 7 and Indian shooters will compete in the air rifle and air pistol disciplines.

The squad, which includes top shooters like Dhanush Srikanth, is also accompanied by an interpreter and coaches Preeti Sharma (Pistol) and Sanjeev Rajput (Rifle).

Medal tally on Day 1-

Anuya Prasad- 10m Air Pistol Women (Gold)

Abhinav Deshwal – 10m Air Pistol Men (Silver)

Shubham Vashist – 10m Air Pistol Men (Bronze)

10m Air Pistol Men Team – Abhinav Deshwal, Shubham Vashist & Chetan Sapkal (Silver)