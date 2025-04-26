India guaranteed 43 medals at Asian U-15, U-17 boxing c’ships

Cross-border tensions: Pakistan continues firing across LoC for second day
Aman Siwach (63kg) and Devansh (80kg) led the charge in the U-17 boys’ section, both securing Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) wins over opponents from the Philippines and Jordan, respectively, in the last set of quarterfinals bouts.
Team India has confirmed 43 medals at the inaugural Asian U-15 & U-17 boxing championships, organised by the newly recognised Asian Boxing body under World Boxing, with four more pugilists punching their way into the semifinals on Day 7. India is now assured of at least 25 medals in the U-15 category and 18 in the U-17, as all semifinalists are guaranteed bronze.
In the girls’ division, Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) posted a commanding 5-0 win over Jordan’s Aya Alhasanat, while Himanshi (70kg) ended her bout in the very first round with an RSC against Palestine’s Farah Abou Layla, joining their cohorts in the penultimate round.
Results:
Men’s U-17 – Quarterfinals
60 kg: Sahil Duhan (IND) lost to Amirali Mehrabi (IRI) – WP 2:3
63 kg: Aman Siwach (IND) def. Ziadrach James Cabrera (PHI) – RSC R2
66 kg: Anant Gaurishankar Deshmukh (IND) lost to Daniyal Shalkarbay (KAZ) – WP 0:5
75 kg: Priyansh Sehrawat (IND) lost to Khurshidbek Juraev (UZB) – WP 0:5
80 kg: Devansh (IND) def. Abdallah Aldabbas (JOR) – RSC R3
80+ kg: Loven Gulia (IND) lost to Farhoud Ghorbani (IRI) – WP 0:5
Women’s U-17 – Quarterfinals
60 kg: Simranjeet Kaur (IND) def. Aya Alhasanat (JOR) – WP 5:0
70 kg: Himanshi (IND) def. Farah Abou Layla (PLE) – RSC R1
