Team India joins camp in Jamshedpur for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

The India U-17 women’s national team has gathered in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, for a coaching camp in preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in India later this year.

A total of 33 players have been invited to the camp, where they will prepare for the upcoming challenge under the direction of Thomas Dennerby. The Jamshedpur squad includes 12 players from the team that won the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship earlier this year. The Jharkhand government and Tata Steel will provide logistical and infrastructure support for the Young Tigresses’ training in Jamshedpur.

List of 33 shortlisted players called up for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup camp:

Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Anjali Munda, Hempriya Seram, Keisham Melody Chanu.

Defenders: Salima Kumari, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Astam Oraon, Purnima Kumari, Julia Devi Yanglem, Bhumika Bharat Mane, Kajal, Varshika, Kajol Dsouza, Ngashepam Pinku Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi.

Midfielders: Payal, Kalpana, Shailja, Moirangthem Ambika Devi, R Madhumathi, Loktongbam Shelia Devi, Babina Devi, Gladys Zonunsangi, Shubhangi Singh, Nitu Linda.

Forwards: Neha, Lavanya, Anita Kumari, Reshma, Vinothini, Dharshini, Laishram Rejiya Devi, Lynda Kom Serto.

