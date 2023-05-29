India drub Thailand 17-0 to make it Semi-Finals of Jr Asia Cup Hockey

India drubbed lowly ranked Thailand 17-0 to move into the semi-finals of the Junior Asia Cup Hockey in in Salalah, Oman.

In a virtual no contest, Angad Bir Singh (13’, 33’, 47’, 55’), Yogember Rawat (17’), Captain Uttam Singh (24’, 31’), Amandeep Lakra (26’, 29’), Araijeet Singh Hundal (36’), Vishnukant Singh (38’), Bobby Singh Dhami (45’), Sharda Nand Tiwari (46’), Amandeep (47’), Rohit (49’), Sunit Lakra (54’) and Rajinder Singh (56’) were the goal getters.

India open the contest on the front foot, attacking Thailand with regularity, but were unable to break through in the early exchanges. Thailand not only absorbed the pressure but also looked to attack India, who however edged ahead just before the end of the first quarter when Angad Bir Singh (13’) found the back of the net.

Early in the second quarter, captain Uttam Singh eased through the Thailand defense on the right before Yogember Rawat (17’) doubled the advantage. and before the half ended, Uttam Singh (24’) also got on the scoresheet, scoring from close range.

A couple of minutes later, Amandeep Lakra (26’) smashed home his shot from a Penalty Corner to make it 4-0 and three minutes later he scored his second from a Penalty Corner and at halftime winners led 5-0.

Uttam Singh (31’) made it 6-0 in the first minute of the third quarter, and moments later Angad Bir Singh (33’) too got his second for the night and soon after when Araijeet Singh Hundal (36’) got on the scoresheet .

Indian pressure resulted in another goal, as Vishnukant Singh (38’) got his name on the scoresheet, making it 9-0. Just before the final break, Bobby Singh Dhami (45’) made it 10-0

In the final quarter India toyed with the rivals and pumped seven more goals. Sharda Nand Tiwari (46’), Amandeep (47’) and Angad Bir Singh (47’), all struck in quick succession to make it 13-0.

Rohit (49’) , Sunit Lakra (54’), Angad Bir Singh (55’), and Rajinder Singh (56’) made it 17-0.finishing the night on top of the standings in Pool A.