A seven -goal second half blitz enabled three-time winners India drub Korea 9-1 to set up Junior Asia Cup Hockey title clash with Pakistan in Salalah Oman.

In another semi-final, Pakistan over powered Malaysia 6-2 to make it to the finals for the third time in a row and the seventh time over all.

Boby Singh Dhami led the charge with three goals as India, who were ahead 2-0 at half time, reduced the match to no contest in the second session.

Other goal scorers for the winners were Sunit Lakra, Araijeet Singh Hundal , Angad Bir Singh , Uttam Singh, Vishnukant Singh and Sharda Nand Tiwari. For Korea it was Keonyeol Hwang who scored the only goal.

As the game opened it was the Koreans who looked more threatening but the Indian defenders absorbed the pressure well. Just after the half-way mark in the quarter, the Indian’s regained their rhythm and launched furious counter attack pushing their rivals back into their half and soon took the lead through Sunit Lakra who smashed the ball into the net, making it 1-0 in the 13th minute.

Both sides began the second phase well, matching each other toe to toe in the early exchanges, before the Indians doubled the lead. Araijeet Singh Hundal (19’) found himself in space inside the area and finished masterfully from close range (2-0).

However, it was in the second session that Indian colts went on rampage , pumping in seven goals in a space of 26 minutes. Boby Singh Dhami (31’) high press came in handy as he recovered possession and smashed it home to make it 3-0 . Angad Bir Singh (34’) made it 4-0 .

India continued to attack and added a couple of more goals in quick succession, as Captain Uttam Singh (38’) and Boby Singh Dhami (39’) netted to make it 6-0 in their favour. A rare Korean attack almost led to a goal, however Goalkeeper Mohith Shashikumar stood firm to see India through the 3rd quarter break with a healthy lead.

Keonyeol Hwang (46’) got Korea on to the scoresheet, making it 1-6 when he converted a Penalty Corner in the first minute of the final quarter. The winners restored the six-goal lead shortly after, through Vishnukant Singh (51’) who scored off a Penalty Corner (7-1) .

With five minutes left in the contest, Boby Singh Dhami (55’) scored his third goal enabling his team to extend the lead to 8-1. A couple of minutes later, Sharda Nand Tiwari’s (57’) well directed shot from a Penalty Corner made it 9-1.