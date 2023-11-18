India, China, Japan, Korea in fray as teams announced for ITTF Mixed Team World Cup

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Friday unveiled the 18 teams for the 2023 ITTF Mixed Team World Cup.

The competition is set to take place from December 4 to 10 in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, marking a groundbreaking shift in the world of table tennis with an innovative mixed-team format.

The competition will feature a combination of men’s and women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, reports Xinhua.

The teams competing in the inaugural tournament are Australia, Canada, China, Chinese Taipei, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Sweden, the United States and Hong Kong, China.

The list includes winners of men’s or women’s continental team events and the best teams evaluated through a combination of men’s and women’s team ranking positions, with a limit of six teams per continent.

Teams will consist of three to four men’s and women’s players each.