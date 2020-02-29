Cricket commentator and former England player Michael Vaughan feels that India have to win in countries like New Zealand and England to be regarded as a “great team”.

“NZ giving India a lesson in how to play in conditions where the ball moves through the air … They can’t be regarded as a great team till they start winning in places like NZ & England,” tweeted Vaughan on Saturday.

NZ giving India a lesson in how to play in conditions where the ball moves through the air … They can’t be regarded as a great team till they start winning in places like NZ & England .. #NZvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 29, 2020

India, who toured England in 2018, were thrashed by a 1-4 scoreline by the Three Lions in their five-match Test series.

Currently, India are playing against New Zealand in the two-match Test series where they are being outplayed by the hosts.

In the first Test match, the Kiwis had drubbed India by 10 wickets in Wellington. However, nothing has changed for India in the second match as well and they have been bundled out for 242 runs in their first innings at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Following this, New Zealand have scored 63 runs without losing any wicket as Tom Latham (27) and Tom Blundell (29) have provided the hosts a solid start on the opening day.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson took a 5-for and conceded 45 runs while Southee returned figures of 2 for 38.

The Indians are finding it hard to cope up with the playing conditions of New Zealand that involves a turbulent flow of air.