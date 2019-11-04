Right-handed batsman Shubman Gill made history as he came out to lead India C in the 47th Deodhar Trophy final against India B at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

He became the youngest captain ever to lead a team in the tournament’s final. However, Gill could not lead his side to glory and ended up on the losing side in the finals.

Interestingly, Shubman Gill went past the current Indian captain Virat Kohli to break this record. Virat had led the North Zone in the Deodhar Trophy final aged 21 years and 142 days way back in 2009. Gill, on the other hand, is aged just 20 years and 57 days old as on Monday.

Batting first, India B managed to score 283/7, courtesy a brilliant knock from out of favour Indian batsman Kedar Jadhav (86) and fighting innings from teenage sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal (54).

Much needed acceleration from Vijay Shankar (45 of 33 balls) and K Gowtham (35 of 10 balls) also played a vital role in India B managing a total, which turned out to be a match-winning one in the end.

Ishan Porel picked up a fifer for India C but other bowlers seemed less effective especially during the death overs.

In response, India C skipper Gill departed early after scoring just a run and apart from Priyam Garg’s fighting 74, most other batsmen failed to put their hands up and help the team cross the line. Contributions from the lower order including Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena and M Markane did not prove to be enough.

Local boy Shahbaz Nadeem continued his good form and picked up 4 wickets for just 32 runs to help his side clinch the Deodhar Trophy.