India, Australia remain front-runners for WTC final; a look at the scenarios

Two-time World Test Championship finalists India start as firm favourites to reach a third consecutive final as Rohit Sharma’s men, currently leading the WTC25 standings with 68.52 percent of possible points with have a best possible chance to finish the cycle at 85.09 percent as they gear up for the 10 Tests, starting with the two-match series against Bangladesh from September 19.

After falling short in the 2021 and 2023 finals, India will be driven by a strong desire to finally claim the title in the WTC final scheduled to be played at Lord’s from June 11, 2025.

India have been impressive in the current cycle, securing six wins from nine matches to claim the top spot in the standings. They kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 series victory over the West Indies, with the second match of the two-Test series ending in a rain-affected draw.

Their tour of South Africa presented a formidable challenge, particularly after they fell behind 1-0 in the opening Test. However, India displayed remarkable resilience, fighting back to level the two-match series at 1-1.

On home soil, where India are nearly unbeatable, England and their fancied “Bazball” approach managed to breach their defences with a win in the opening Test. But India, undeterred, roared back in dominant fashion to claim a 4-1 series victory.

India have 10 matches remaining in this cycle, with half of them to be played at home. After starting with the two-match rubber against Bangladesh this month, India will host the third-placed Black Caps in October for three Tests.

India have the opportunity to solidify their position for a WTC25 Final spot before their highly anticipated five-match Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. However, the outcome of this series could ultimately determine which teams claim the coveted top two spots.

The rivalry between India and Australia has become a modern classic. While India have held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for nearly a decade, Australia have often prevailed in high-stakes encounters, including the World Test Championship Final in 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Australia eyeing a second successive WTC final spot

The reigning World Test Championship holders, with 62.50 percent of possible points, are on track for a second consecutive final appearance. Under Pat Cummins, the already formidable Australian side has been transformed into a team of serial winners, and they will be hungry for more silverware to add to their collection.

Australia began the current WTC cycle with a five-match series against their arch-rivals, England. They clinched victories in the first two Tests, both of which were nail-biting encounters, and secured a draw in the third. However, they were defeated in the final two matches by a spirited England side.

Returning to home turf, Australia dominated Pakistan with a 3-0 series sweep earlier this year, followed by a win against the West Indies. However, a Shamar Joseph special breached the Gabba and the Aussies as the hosts fell to defeat in the second Test of the series.

Australia quickly bounced back with a 2-0 victory over their Trans-Tasman rivals, New Zealand, securing the second spot in the standings. They have seven matches left in this cycle — five against India at home and two against Sri Lanka away.

While Australia may have triumphed over India on major occasions, reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy — which has eluded them for nearly a decade — will be a significant motivator. Additionally, India have won on their last two tours to Australia, a trend skipper Cummins will be keen to reverse this time around.

New Zealand bank on sub-continent performance

New Zealand, the 2021 ICC World Test Champions had a mixed run in the first half of their 2023-25 WTC campaign, which leaves them with 50 percent of possible points. A spirited display in Bangladesh earned them a draw, and while the side had little difficulty in brushing aside a second-string South Africa at home, they fell short against trans-Tasman rivals Australia in both of their home Tests.

This leaves Tim Southee’s side with a slightly tricky prospect, wherein they’d need to do well away from home in Sri Lanka and India, and then overcome a resurgent England at home.

Bangladesh look for final push

A 2-0 clean sweep of Pakistan has propelled Bangladesh into the top four and neck-deep in the running for a World Test Championship Final spot. In a dominating performance, Bangladesh won by six wickets in the second Test, winning their first ever Test series against Pakistan.

Bangladesh began the campaign with a victory over New Zealand in Sylhet, though dropped 12 home points with a defeat in the second match of the home series in Mirpur, falling for under 200 in both innings. Two thumping defeats against Sri Lanka at home curtailed a 2025 trip to Lord’s, though the inspiring series clean sweep of Pakistan has breathed new life in their campaign, and the Tigers, expectedly, could be give India a run for their money in their face-off this month.

Two home Test matches against South Africa down the stretch will be crucial in the Tigers’ late push, and with Australia taking on India in a five-match series and eating away at each other’s points, a Bangladesh top two finish is not out of the realms of possibility. They currently have 48.83 percent of possible points.

Win in England boost Sri Lanka to fifth

Having recorded a sweet victory over England in the third Test in England means Sri Lanka, currently at fourth with 42.86 percent of possible points, could make a push for a spot in the World Test Championship Final.

Leapfrogging the English to move to fifth, the side play four of their final matches at home, and while they take on tough opponents New Zealand and Australia, there is opportunity to steal points from the pair who both sit above them.

England need to bank on other results

After the shock loss to Sri Lanka at The Oval, England’s hopes of reaching next year’s final suffered a massive blow, but there is still some hope for Ben Stokes’ side, currently with 42.19 percent of possible points.

With six Tests still to play – all away from home against Pakistan and then New Zealand – England have the opportunity to finish with as much as 57.95%, which would give them a chance of qualifying. They will need other results to go their way though, with the battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India at the end of this year, to be a series that England will be keeping a close eye on.

South Africa remain on the hunt

Despite setbacks against India and New Zealand, South Africa, currently 38.89 percent of possible points, still remain in the hunt, thanks to their recent 1-0 win against the West Indies.

Temba Bavuma’s men still have six Tests remaining in their current cycle, with two of those against Bangladesh in sub-continent conditions. They have enough batting and spin-bowling talent in their ranks to overcome Bangladesh away, while their home ventures are with Pakistan and Sri Lanka, against whom they’ve seen recent success in familiar conditions.

Pakistan, West Indies out of contention

With three tough home assignments against England and an away series against the Proteas, Pakistan, currently with 19.05 percent of possible points, can use the remaining Tests of the current World Test Championship cycle more as a rebuild for the future. They end the cycle with two more home Test matches against West Indies in early 2025.

For the West Indies, currently with 18.52 percent of possible points, barring a lone Test win against Australia in Brisbane in early 2024, it’s been a forgettable second World Test Championship cycle. The men from the Caribbean dropped 20 of a possible 24 points in their home series against India to begin the campaign, and lost the first Test in Australia by 10 wickets before the unlikely win at the Gabba in January.

Kraigg Brathwaite’s men were unable to emulate the same success in England, losing all three matches heavily, before dropping 20 points in a home series against South Africa. They have two more series in the current WTC cycle, with a home series against Bangladesh before travelling to Pakistan for a couple of Tests.