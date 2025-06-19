India and England have played a big role in shaping Test cricket: Tendulkar

Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and England’s pace icon James Anderson have been immortalised in one of Test cricket’s most storied rivalries, with the unveiling of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as the new prize for bilateral Test series between India and England.

On the eve of the first of the five-Test series, starting in Leeds on Friday, the new trophy was launched in the presence of both the legendary cricketers. The Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, a joint initiative between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will now represent all future Test series between England and India. Previously, the series in England was played for the Pataudi Trophy and the series in India for the Anthony De Mello Trophy.

The Pataudi family will continue to be honoured, with a newly commissioned Pataudi Medal to be presented to the winning captain of each England–India Test series.

The new trophy features imagery of Anderson and Tendulkar in action, along with their engraved signatures– a fitting tribute to two of the game’s most iconic figures. Both Anderson and Tendulkar are widely regarded as all-time greats. They are the most-capped players in the history of Test cricket: Tendulkar played 200 matches, and Anderson 188.

Anderson, considered one of the finest exponents of swing bowling, took 704 Test wickets, the most by a fast bowler in the format. The Lancashire seamer ranks third on the all-time list, behind only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

Tendulkar, one of the most complete batters to have graced the game, remains the highest run-scorer in Test history with 15,921 runs. He made his debut at the age of 16 and went on to enjoy a distinguished 24-year international career, during which he played a pivotal role in India’s success against every other Test-playing nation.

Reflecting on the honour, Tendulkar, who delivered some memorable displays against England, scoring 2,535 runs at an average of 51.73, with a highest score of 193 at Headingley, the venue for the upcoming Test between the two sides, said: “For me, Test cricket embodies life – you give your best, and if things go wrong, it gives you another day to regroup, think, unlearn, and bounce back.”

“It is the highest form of the game that teaches you endurance, discipline and adaptability, against all odds. I owe my foundation to Test cricket, as it has seen me grow from disappointments to triumphs, from aspirations to fulfilment.

“India and England have played a big role in shaping Test cricket in a way that it remains an evolving inspiration for subsequent generations.

“And now, as I share this recognition with my on-field challenger and an off-field gentleman James, I hope that the world celebrates the essence of Test cricket even more – allowing it to traverse boundaries yet untrodden,” he added.

Anderson, the masterful seamer brought his best against India, amassing an incredible 149 wickets from 39 Tests, at an average of 25.47, including six five-wicket hauls.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself,” Anderson was quoted in a statement.

“The rivalry between our two nations has always been something special, full of history, intensity and unforgettable moments.

To be recognised in this way is a real honour. I’m looking forward to seeing the next chapter unfold in England this summer. It promises to be compelling, competitive cricket – exactly what you’d expect from two great sides. This is elite sport at its finest,” he added.

England Cricket Board (ECB) Chair Richard Thompson said, “This new trophy is a brilliant way to honour two absolute legends of the game. Jimmy and Sachin have given cricket fans around the world so many unforgettable moments, and it is fitting that their names will now be part of every men’s Test series between England and India. I’ve had the privilege of watching both men produce world-class performances over the years, while they are both true ambassadors of the game off the pitch. This trophy is a celebration of their incredible careers and the extraordinary impact they have had on the game, reflecting the deep respect between our two cricketing nations.”

“The Pataudi family also has a hugely important place in the cricketing connections between our countries, and I’m pleased that we will continue to honour their legacy through the awarding of the Pataudi Medal that will be provided to the winning captain,” he added.

Echoing Thompson’s words, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, “India and England have always shared a riveting cricketing rivalry. It’s a matter of immense pride that the Test series between these two nations will be named after two of their most prolific cricketing names – Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson.”

“The two lit up the game with their brilliant performances over the course of their outstanding cricketing careers, which have inspired millions across the globe. We are sure that a Trophy named after the two icons will be another significant feather in their cap and will add a significant chapter in the Test series between India and England,” he added.

The upcoming five-Test series will also mark the beginning of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle for both sides.