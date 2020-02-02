Shubman Gill scored a fighting double hundred to help India A draw the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A on Sunday. Gill played an unbeaten knock of 204 as he guided India A to a total of 448/3 at the end of the final day’s play.

After getting bundled for a paltry total of 216 in the first innings, India endured further adversity as New Zealand batsmen hammered them all over in their innings. The home team scored a mammoth total of 562/7 before declaring.

In response, India A got off to a patchy start in their second essay and were reduced to 59/2. However, number three Priyak Panchal and Gill steadied the ship by adding 68 runs before stumps at the third day was called.

Resuming the last day’s play at the score of 127/2, Gill and Panchal made their intentions clear from the very first minutes and gave India A their best day of the match.

The duo made a partnership of 147 runs before Panchal got out at a score of 115. Gill, though, continued with his onslaught and partnered skipper Hanuma Vihari. The two played the remaining part of the day and added 222 runs and batted for almost 40 overs.

Gill’s innings was graced with 22 boundaries and four maximums. Vihari, on the other hand, continued his run-scoring form in red-ball cricket and scored a century off 113 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and three sixes.

For New Zealand, lower-order batsmen Dane Cleaver and Mark Chapman shone with the willow. After their team were reduced to 176/5, the duo consolidated their team’s position with a 268-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Cleaver went on to make 196 off 344 balls, hitting 20 boundaries and a six while spending 482 minutes at the crease. Chapman scored 114 off 245 deliveries and saw the ropes 11 times in his 337-minute stay at the middle.

Batting at number eight, Cole McConchie made an unbeaten 50 off 74 balls while adding 114 runs for the seventh wicket with Cleaver, propping up their team’s total.

The Indian bowlers toiled hard with Ishan Porel and S Sandeep Warrier getting two apiece.

(With PTI inputs)