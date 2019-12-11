India will host the West Indies for the last Twenty-20 International (T20I) of the three-match series in Mumbai on Wednesday.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Match Details

Date: December 11, 2019

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Match Preview

The T20I series between India and West Indies was expected to be another easy outing for the Men in Blue. But as it happened, the three-match series hangs equally in the balance after two T20Is.

After a masterclass from Virat Kohl helped India clinch the series-opener, West Indies fought back in the second match with an all-round performance to bring parity into the series.

Indian batsmen have been relatively better on wickets that have offered very little assistance to the bowlers. However, it’s the fielding that has let the team down on a serious note.

West Indies, on the other hand, have all their batters in brilliant form. The top order, consisting of Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis, has been rock solid. However, it is Shimron Hetmeyer who has been the real star in the visitors’ batting line up.

With the series tied at 1-1, the third game at the Wankhede Stadium will act as a virtual final. Going by the records there, West Indies hold the upper hand against the hosts.

While India have won only one of the three T20Is they have played, the tourists have won both their outings at the venue. One of the wins was the famous semifinal of the ICC World T20 2016 which saw India being eliminated.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Pitch Report

The dew factor will again play a key role and thus the captain winning the toss will not hesitate to bowl first. Also, given the tradition of Wankhede’s red soil wicket, the batsmen will have a comfortable time in the middle.

The last time both the sides faced each other here was the semifinal of the 2016 Wold T20 where India had failed to defend 192. The average score batting first here is 187 but the teams might aim for anything over 200 to have a chance of defending it successfully.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons/Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (Wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Hayden Walsh Jr.

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (Wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Hayden Walsh Jr., Nicolas Pooran, Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match on television?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

The online streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.