India’s last match of the 2019 calendar year will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Post that when the Virat Kohli led Indian team will take the field, it would already be 2020. India will look to win the match, clinch the series and end the year on a high. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 and the third ODI will be the last one of the series. All of this makes the series all the more interesting.

Fans are also expecting a high voltage encounter between two teams who are ready to give their all when they come on the field.

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Notably, this will be the Men in Blue’s 17th match at this venue. The Indian team has played as many as 16 matches here, have won 12 and have faced defeat in 4 of their matches here.

When will the match be telecasted?

As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the match will be telecasted at 13:30 hours or 1:30 pm.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match on television?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

The online streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.