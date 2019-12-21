The third and the final ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled to be played on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The series is levelled at 1-1 and the winner of the third encounter will lift the series. Both the captains will be expecting nothing less than a win since a series win is at stake.

It would be difficult for West Indies to beat India at the venue in the third match since it is one of those venues where India has a better win percentage.

75% win percentage

India had played their first ODI at this venue way back in 1982. This match was played against England. After this, visiting teams came one by one and in most of these matches, India ended up on the winning side.

In fact, India has played a total of 16 matches here and have won 12 out of these matches. On the other four occasions, India had to experience defeat.

Haven’t lost a match at this venue in 16 years

None of the teams that have played a match here have managed to beat India in 16 years. India last lost a match here in 2003. Back then, New Zealand had come to tour India and they had beaten the home team at this venue by 4 wickets.

Post that defeat, India have played against strong opponents like England, West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka but in all of them India ended up on the winning side.

Last match was played here in 2017

India last played a match at the Barabati Stadium in 2017. This was against England. The Virat Kohli led Indian team scored 381 runs for the loss of six wickets batting first. MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh scored hundreds. England managed to score just 366 runs, in response. India consequently won the match by 15 runs.