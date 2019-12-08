IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Match Preview

The first Twenty-20 International (T20I) on Friday saw the two teams fighting on equal terms with Virat Kohli being the only factor that separated them.

However, with the performance they had put on display in Hyderabad, the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies should be extremely confident going into the second T20I at Thiruvananthapuram.

The middle-order came into the party nicely and the best thing that happened for the visitors was that Shimron Hetmyer got back into runs. Skipper Pollard also seemed to be in good touch with the willow while the lower middle-order also looked settled with Jason Holder and Denesh Ramdin.

For India, on the other hand, it will be a chance to win another series at home. However, like in many past matches at home, India’s middle-order was not put to test again and that will be something the think-tank will need to address.

Also, the middle-order must take themselves out of Virat Kohli’s hangover, which surely has gone a level higher after his masterclass of unbeaten 94, get their act together and prove their worth in the team.

The deck at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium had a very little to offer to the bowlers and with the dew coming into the play it became harder to even grip it properly. And as a result, the Windies bowlers paid the price accordingly.

India definitely possess a better bowling unit which was nowhere near the top of its game. But with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal back in the ranks, a match-winning performance might be on the cards anytime soon.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Weather Forecast

Little clouds are expected to cover the Thiruvanathapuram sky on Sunday morning as per the weather predicted by the forecasters. However, that will not affect the cricket proceedings in the evening as the Kerala capital is likely to have a clear sky during the match hours.

According to Accuweather, there is a zero percent chance for any kind of rain and the temperature will hover around 28-29 degree Celcius while the match is played.