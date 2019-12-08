India will look to seal the three-match T20I series when they host the West Indies for the second match at Thiruvananthapuram.

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Match Details

Date: December 6, 2019

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Match Preview

The first Twenty-20 International (T20I) on Friday saw the two teams fighting on equal terms with Virat Kohli being the only factor that separated them.

However, with the performance they had put on display in Hyderabad, the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies should be extremely confident going into the second T20I at Thiruvananthapuram.

The middle-order came into the party nicely and the best thing that happened for the visitors was that Shimron Hetmyer got back into runs. Skipper Pollard also seemed to be in good touch with the willow while the lower middle-order also looked settled with Jason Holder and Denesh Ramdin.

For India, on the other hand, it will be a chance to win another series at home. However, like in many past matches at home, India’s middle-order was not put to test again and that will be something the think-tank will need to address.

Also, the middle-order must take themselves out of Virat Kohli’s hangover, which surely has gone a level higher after his masterclass of unbeaten 94, get their act together and prove their worth in the team.

The deck at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium had a very little to offer to the bowlers and with the dew coming into the play it became harder to even grip it properly. And as a result, the Windies bowlers paid the price accordingly.

India definitely possess a better bowling unit which was nowhere near the top of its game. But with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal back in the ranks, a match-winning performance might be on the cards anytime soon.

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Pitch Report

A good batting track will again be on offer, while the bowlers can also expect some assistance from the track. Despite the average first innings score of 132 in the last 10 unaffected T20Is, the pitch curator has said that that the fans can expect a high-scoring match.

“This is going to be a pitch where lots of runs can be expected. Even with likely rains, the pitch will favour the batsmen,” PTI quoted the pitch curator of the Greenfield International Stadium as saying.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons/Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (Wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Hayden Walsh Jr.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (Wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Hayden Walsh Jr., Nicolas Pooran, Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre.

