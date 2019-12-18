West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

“We are going to field first. Sometimes you don’t know how the surface plays, so better to know what you are chasing. We have to deal with what is in the present. We have two changes: Evin Lewis is back and Khary Pierre,” said Pollard after winning the toss.

“We wanted to field first. This is a ground where we have chased well. The pitch is better to play on than the last game,” said Kohli, adding, “I think the dew was a massive factor in the last game. (Shimron) Hetmyer played brilliantly and (Shai) Hope as well. We need to be more brave and bring in the intensity to the game. It boils down to small things. Our overseas record has been better. Shivam Dube misses out and Shardul Thakur comes in.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav