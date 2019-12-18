IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Match Preview

After getting whitewashed in their own backyard, West Indies have come hard against India and played all the matches on equal footing. The Kieron Pollard-led side were fiercely competitive in the Twenty-20 International (T20I) series and are displaying the same intent in the One-Day International (ODI) series as well.

The Windies batting unit, led by the likes of Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmeyer, Nicholas Pooran and Pollard himself, have been the fighting force for the team from the Caribbean islands.

The wickets used the four matches, three T20Is and one ODI, have had very little to offer to the bowlers and as a result, the visiting bowlers are yet to put on display their best bowling ability. But they have done a commendable job, given the opponent is the one best batting side of the world.

For India, much has come into the light that needs to be assessed before next year’s T20 World Cup. One thing that has been a long headache for team management is the middle-order woe. Every time the top-order collapse, team India tend to lose the match eventually.

While Shreyas Iyer seems to have taken up the challenge of number four pretty well, the rest of the slots are yet to be filled by a consistent name. Rishabh Pant, apart from playing a balanced knock of 71 in the first ODI, has been an outright failure in the Indian colours and his place in the team should be put under the scanner. Players like Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson are not being tested despite their continuous success in domestic cricket.

While bowling has been India’s main strength in the last one year or so, the bowlers have not had very successful outings against the might of Windies batters.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Weather Forecast

The weather in the Visakhapatnam is expected to be a pleasant one with no chance of rain whatsoever. However, according to the weather forecast of Accuweather, the closing hours of the match stand a 7% chance of rain.

But, a chance that low is not threatening enough and should not affect the match. The temperature at Vizag is expected to hover around 24-27 degree Celcius.