The second match of the three-match ODI series between India and West Indies is scheduled to be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam. The encounter is a do or die one for the Men in Blue. This is because if India needs to keep the series alive, they must win the Vizag ODI, otherwise, West Indies will run away with the ODI series victory. India will be confident of a turn around because skipper Virat Kohli has a spectacular record in Vishakhapatnam.

Believe it or not but Virat has never returned without scoring a half-century or a century, whenever he has come out to bat at this venue.

Virat averages 139 at Vizag

At Vishakhapatnam’s ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Kohli has played a total of 5 matches in which he has scored 556 runs at an average of 556 runs. Not only this, Virat has a strike rate of above 100 at this venue.

5 innings: 3 centuries, 2 half-centuries

Run machine Virat Kohli has been in a tremendous form whenever he has come out to bat in Vizag. In 5 ODI innings, Virat has scored three centuries and two half-centuries at this venue. In one of these matches, Virat, in fact, got out for 99, or else there would have been 4 hundreds against his name at this venue.

His biggest innings against West Indies came at this venue

At this venue in Vishakhapatnam, Virat made his highest score against West Indies- 157. This innings came back in 2018. In addition to this, he has also played a couple of other matches against West Indies in which he has registered scores of 117 and 99 respectively. In a total of three innings, Virat has scored 373 runs at this ground.

Three Indians have scored hundreds on this ground

Three Indian batsmen have centuries against their name at this venue. Virat with 3 tons leads the list. MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan with a century each follow him. In the ongoing series, Virat is the only batsman who has a century at this venue to take the field on Wednesday.