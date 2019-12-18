The second match of the three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will be played at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam today. This is a must-win match for India if they want to remain alive in the series as they are trailing 1-0 after losing the opening match of the series.

The captains have already met for the toss, and West Indies have elected to bowl first. It is worth highlighting that the Vizag wicket is known to support batters. History suggests that whenever India has lost the toss, they have lost the match at Vizag.

Lose the toss, lose the match?

India’s second match against West Indies at Visakhapatnam’s ADA-VDCA Stadium will be India’s 9th encounter at this venue. Prior to this, India have played 8 matches here and have won all their matches in which they have won the toss. However, the only time they lost the toss, they lost the match as well.

Their only loss at this venue came against the West Indies

The Men in Blue have lost one encounter and that too against West Indies. This defeat came against West Indies’ way back in 2013. India lost the toss and were invited to bat first. The MS Dhoni-led Indian team made 288 runs batting first. In response, West Indies reached the target and won the match by 2 wickets.

India’s highest score is 358 at this venue

At Visakhapatnam, India’s highest total is 356. This score came in 2005. Pakistan had come to tour India and Dhoni and company scored 356 runs batting first. In response, Pakistan could only manage 298.

Given that India has lost the toss at Vizag in the second ODI, it will be a really tough task ahead of them, if they want to keep the series alive.