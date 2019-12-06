India vs West Indies 1st T20I, Match Preview

With yet another T20I Series and that too against West Indies, it should be an easy time-out in the office for the Men in Blue yet again.

However, captain Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri have set their eyes firmly on the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia next year, and are treating these series as the auditioning platform to look for the perfect combination.

Having whitewashed the same opponents at their own den three months back, the upcoming series provides India the best opportunity to give chance to and test the fresh talents.

Players like Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson and Washington Sundar, who are coming on the back of stupendous performances in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be eager for a spot in the playing eleven.

Meanwhile, the best thing that has happened is the comeback of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. One of the finest white-ball cricketers among the current batch of Indian players, his inclusion in the preparation for the T20 World Cup was a much-required one.

For the visitors, after winning the last T20 World Cup 2016 in India, they have gradually seen their tag of ‘Best T20 team’ being taken away from them.

Match Day Eve in Hyderabad! It’s beginning to look a lot like Cricket! Preparations in high gear at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium as West Indies fine tune for 1st T20I against @BCCI First ball on Friday 7pm (9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica). pic.twitter.com/ti9jrfyqjC — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 5, 2019

The numbers have also added further to their misery. Since the 2016 T20 World Cup final, West Indies have won only 11 matches in the 39 they have played.

The series against India, who possibly have the best bowling attack in the world at the moment, will be a tough challenge for the young Windies batsmen and should they prevail in these conditions it will be a huge morale booster for the Kieron Pollard-led team.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I, Weather Forecast

As far as the weather of the day in Hyderabad is concerned, there remains no chance of rain there. Despite some little drizzle on Monday, Accuweather predicts a clear sky and fans can expect a full-length T20I match.

The temperature shall hover around 19-22 degree Celcius during the match hours with hazy moonlight prevailing all over Hyderabad.